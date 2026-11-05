SLDP for scale V and VI executives of Canara Bank concludes at IIM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: A three-day Senior Leadership Development Programme (SLDP) for the officials of Canara Bank, organized at the Indian Institute of Management Jammu was concluded here today.

The programme brought together senior banking professionals for an intensive learning experience aimed at strengthening leadership capabilities, strategic thinking and managerial effectiveness in the evolving banking and financial services landscape.

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The valedictory ceremony was held at the Vedanta Management Development Programme (MDP) Centre, IIM Jammu, in the presence of senior faculty members and programme participants.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address and programme report by Dr. Bijoy Rakshit, Programme Director, who highlighted the key learning outcomes and major themes covered during the programme.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu, highlighted that the training programme was a two-way learning process, offering valuable opportunities for both participants and faculty members to exchange knowledge and experiences.

Referring to the participants' engagement in both sessions, he emphasised the importance of continuing such programmes and strengthening the longstanding partnership with Canara Bank.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ashish Kumar, Co-Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy (EE&C), IIM Jammu, in his address, encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge and insights gained during the programme in their professional roles, particularly in the areas of finance, industry. He wished all participants a safe journey back.

He also emphasised the importance of continuous learning, leadership development and adapting to the rapidly changing financial services environment.

Prof. Pranab Ranjan Das, Programme Director, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contribution of Canara Bank, the faculty members, resource persons and participants towards the successful conduct of the programme.

The programme was coordinated IIM Jammu Executive Education and Consultancy vertical of IIM Jammu.