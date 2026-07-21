Slathia, Manyal, Mankotia and others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Surjit Singh Slathia, Member of Legislative Assembly, Samba, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and put forth various issues of public importance of his constituency.

Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Member of Legislative Assembly from Ramgarh also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

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Balwant Singh Mankotia, Member of Legislative Assembly from Chenani also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and discussed various developmental issues of Chenani-Ghordi constituency.

Murtaza Ahmed Khan, former MLC and senior BJP Leader also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

He discussed various important matters pertaining to relief and restoration works following the recent flash floods in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Tawab Aijaz, BJP Youth District Secretary, Srinagar also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

A delegation of law students from School of Law, University of Kashmir, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and submitted a memorandum highlighting various welfare issues of students' community.

Suparna Sapru and Gopi Sapru, Directors, Pumbuch Cultural Heritage Foundation also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.