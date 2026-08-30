Slab for 1st floor of modern Gaushala Bhawan laid

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: A slab has been laid here today for the first floor of the proposed modern four storey building of Gaushala Bhawan at Amphalla and the ceremony was performed by MLA Yudhvir Sethi.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Gau-Raksha Samiti president, Raj Kumar Gupta said the project has now made significant progress towards its completion.

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He further said that construction of this modern four storey Gaushala Bhawan was undertaken for providing safe, spacious and better accommodation for cows as the existing infrastructure was gradually proving inadequate to meet the increasing requirement for proper shelter and systematic management of the cows under the care of the Samiti.

He further said that the proposed modern Gaushala complex, upon completion, will provide improved and organized accommodation with lift facility, better ventilation, cleanliness and hygienic surroundings.

The Samiti reaffirmed its commitment to complete this important project with the continued cooperation and support of the people.

Raj Kumar Gupta, Samiti president, expressed gratitude to Pawan Kumar Shastri, president Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, for guidance.

Those who were present on the occasion were Parveen Kumar Sharma, vice-president; Sahil Sharma, vice-president; Vinay Kumar, general secretary; Naresh Gupta, secretary; Ashwani Kumar, treasurer/cashier; Suraj Sharma, building incharge and Kuldeep Krishan Sharma, Gaushala Incharge.