New Delhi, Jul 18: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the successful launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, on Saturday reiterates the country's entry into the global space economy.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, the minister said it would not have been possible if India had not opened up the space sector for private players.

"Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unlocking India's space sector and allowing private players like Skyroot within the four walls of Sriharikota (from where the launch took place)," Singh said.

Unlike other test flights of orbital-class rockets, Vikram-1 carried actual payloads to space, he said, adding that it carried technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve and DCubed, among others.

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.

During its mission "Agaman" on Saturday, Vikram-1 targeted an orbit at an altitude of 450 kilometres with a 60-degree orbital inclination.

The engineering data collected during this test flight will be analysed to validate guidance and navigation systems, and to guide future refinements for commercial satellite missions.

The launch marks Skyroot's second mission following the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S, the first private rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022. (Agencies)