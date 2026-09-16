SKUAST warns of widespread invasive weed in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 15: The detection of the highly invasive weed Parthenium hysterophorus in an agricultural field in Srinagar has raised concerns over its potential spread across Kashmir, with scientists warning that the species can now complete its entire life cycle and reproduce successfully under the Valley's temperate climatic conditions.

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has advised farmers and agricultural stakeholders to remain vigilant, stressing that early detection and timely eradication will be crucial to prevent the weed from gaining a wider foothold in Kashmir's agro-ecosystems.

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The latest Srinagar sighting assumes significance in light of research showing that Parthenium hysterophorus can survive Kashmir's climatic conditions, with its seeds capable of overwintering in the soil, germinating between late March and early May and developing into flowering plants that produce viable seeds before severe autumn frosts.

SKUAST-K scientists said the finding should be treated as an early-warning signal rather than a cause for panic, but called for sustained surveillance across agricultural fields, disturbed land and other habitats where the weed could establish and spread.

The invasive species, belonging to the Asteraceae family, is regarded globally as one of the most aggressive weeds because of its rapid growth, prolific seed production and ability to outcompete crops and native vegetation. It also releases biochemical compounds that suppress the growth of surrounding plants.

Scientists warned that continued seasonal warming could further improve conditions for the weed's proliferation in Kashmir. Its spread can occur through contaminated soil, agricultural machinery, moving water, vehicles and contaminated seed or animal-feed supplies.

Although Parthenium has been documented previously in Jammu and Kashmir, SKUAST-K said the recent findings provide fresh evidence of its adaptation and reproductive success under the Valley's temperate conditions.

Prof. Purshotam Singh, Agronomist; Prof. Amal Sexana, Agronomist; and Prof. Raihana Habib Kanth, Director Extension, SKUAST-K and Agronomist, stressed the need for coordinated field-level monitoring to identify new infestations before they become widespread.