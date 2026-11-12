SKUAST-K working to develop J&K into model bio-economy: VC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai today said the university is working towards transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a model bio-economy.

Speaking at a Meet the Press programme, Ganai said the roadmap, presented to the then Lieutenant Governor in October 2022, focused on five key areas: a clear vision, trained human resources, technology, government commitment and capital investment.

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He said agriculture has the potential to drive economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir, given the limited scope for large-scale manufacturing and employment opportunities in the public sector. "If there is potential in any sector, it is agriculture," he said, adding that the university was working to develop an "Evergreen Revolution" model that would increase agricultural production while protecting the environment.

The VC said that the university has identified five key stakeholders in its development approach: farmers, students, consumers, the environment and industry. "We cannot increase agriculture at the cost of the environment and the ecosystem," he said.

Ganai said the university had submitted a draft environmental sustainability policy to the government, which was currently under review. He also invited stakeholders to contribute suggestions to the proposed policy.

He said the university has improved its national ranking from 37th in 2019 to third in 2025 among state agricultural universities.

"The university had also made progress in research and innovation, securing around 150 patents over the past five years, compared with six during its first 40 years," he said.

Ganai said the university currently has around 125 startups established by its students and faculty members, adding that it was encouraging students to develop businesses and products alongside their academic qualifications. "Our aim is that when a student leaves the university, they should not carry only a degree certificate. They should also have a technology, a product, a prototype or a business of their own," he said.

He also said that student enrolment had increased from around 2,100 in 2021-22 to nearly 6,000 at present.

"The university currently offered 13 to 14 undergraduate programmes, compared with four to five at many other universities", he said.

Ganai said more than 1,500 students from outside Jammu and Kashmir are currently enrolled at the university, accounting for around 35 per cent of its student population.

He said the university was also working to attract international students and had received around 450 applications from foreign students this year.