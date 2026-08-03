SKUAST-K to set up UT’s first agrivoltaics research pilot

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) will establish J&K's first 50-kW agrivoltaics (AgriPV) research pilot at its Shalimar campus in collaboration with the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) to evaluate the feasibility of producing crops and solar energy on the same land.

The first-of-its-kind research facility will assess crop performance, energy efficiency, economic viability and farmer adoption of agrivoltaics under Kashmir's unique agro-climatic conditions.

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It is also expected to serve as a demonstration and innovation platform for developing region-specific models that could support wider adoption across the Union Territory.

The announcement was made by SKUAST-K Vice Chancellor Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai during the workshop, "Building the Agrivoltaics Ecosystem in J&K", jointly organised by CSTEP and the university.

The workshop, aligned with the upcoming PM-KUSUM 2.0 scheme, brought together policymakers, scientists, industry representatives, financial institutions and farmers to discuss pathways for scaling agrivoltaics in J&K.

Agrivoltaics is a dual land-use system in which crops are cultivated beneath or alongside solar panels, allowing farmers to generate renewable electricity without taking agricultural land out of production.

Researchers at the proposed facility will study suitable cropping systems, energy generation, farm economics and farmer adoption models to generate scientific evidence for future policy and large-scale deployment of agrivoltaics in J&K.

"This workshop is only the beginning of a long-term collaborative journey towards a resilient, climate-smart and energy-secure future for our farming communities," Prof. Ganai said.

Speaking at the event, Saptak Ghosh, Sector Head, Renewables and Energy Conservation at CSTEP, said Kashmir has remained underserved in agricultural and energy innovation despite being a major contributor of hydropower.

He said agrivoltaics offers an opportunity to combine the Valley's horticultural strengths with renewable energy generation without displacing farmers from their land.

"Unlike conventional solar leasing models, our approach keeps farmers at the centre by enabling electricity generation alongside near-farm value creation. Through our pilot with SKUAST-K and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), we hope to demonstrate this model directly to farmers and local communities," Ghosh said.

Highlighting policy challenges, Junaid Akhtar, Assistant Engineer (Solar), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), said that while distribution companies generally procure solar power at competitive tariffs, the additional agricultural and rural development benefits of agrivoltaics should be recognised through viability gap funding to improve its financial viability.

Earlier, Prof. Javeed Ahmad Mugloo, Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Pulwama, said integrating agrivoltaics with high-value crops and livestock rearing could strengthen market linkages, promote value-added products and create new rural enterprises across the Valley.

The collaboration forms part of CSTEP's work under the India Agrivoltaics Alliance (IAA), a multi-stakeholder platform promoting agrivoltaics across the country. Under the partnership, CSTEP has been developing region-specific agrivoltaics models tailored to J&K's agro-climatic conditions, including high-density apple orchards.

The workshop was attended by experts from the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), CSIR-NIIST, the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), Government departments, financial institutions, industry stakeholders and the farming community.