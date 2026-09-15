SKUAST-K resubmits 2024 proposal after interns meet Dar

*Procedural lapse stalls veterinary interns' stipend hike

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 14: A procedural lapse at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) has kept a 2024 proposal to hike the stipend of veterinary interns stalled for nearly two years, forcing the university to resubmit it through the prescribed channel.

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The issue came to light during a meeting between a delegation of protesting veterinary interns, faculty members and Minister Javid Ahmad Dar at the Civil Secretariat today.

According to the students, Dar informed them that SKUAST-K had forwarded its proposal for a stipend hike directly to the Finance Department in 2024, whereas it was required to be routed first through the Agriculture Production Department (APD).

The prescribed procedure was therefore not followed, resulting in the proposal failing to progress.

Dar asked the university authorities to submit a fresh proposal through the proper channel and assured the delegation that he would expedite the matter. He also said he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, according to the interns.

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Following the meeting, the interns met SKUAST-K Vice-Chancellor later in the day, after which the university resubmitted the proposal through the prescribed channel.

Dar further assured the interns that if the issue concerning medical interns is resolved within 30 days, he would ensure that the veterinary interns' stipend proposal is taken up within 20 days.

The development comes as veterinary interns continue their protest over the existing monthly stipend of Rs 6,000, with the agitation entering its eighth day.

The interns have been seeking a revision of the stipend, saying the amount is inadequate to meet the expenses associated with their mandatory internship, which requires them to travel to different districts and, in some cases, outside J&K.

Student representative Saqlain Rashid told Excelsior after the meeting that the delegation was "disappointed" to learn that the proposal had remained pending because the prescribed administrative route had not been followed.

He said the university and the concerned department should have periodically reviewed the proposal and tracked its movement to ensure that it had reached the appropriate department.