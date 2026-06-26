SKUAST-K ranks 4th in IIRF University Rankings 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has been awarded 4th rank nationally (Agriculture & Horticulture University category) in the International Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) University Rankings 2026.

Ranked just behind three of the country’s most prestigious agricultural universities, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi; Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana; and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, SKUAST-K’s achievement reflects its remarkable rise as a leading center of excellence in agricultural education, research, innovation, and rural transformation.

Advertisement

The recognition places SKUAST-K among the country’s top agricultural universities and reflects its expanding academic, research, and innovation footprint. The ranking is based on IIRF’s comprehensive evaluation of over 2,500 institutions nationwide, using key performance indicators such as academic reputation, student diversity, research outcomes, innovation, infrastructure, community engagement, and international outlook.

SKUAST-K registered a strong performance across multiple ranking indicators, including academic excellence, research, innovation, inclusivity, community engagement, infrastructure, and global outreach.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, said the achievement reflects the sustained efforts of the university’s faculty, scientists, students, and staff.