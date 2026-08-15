SKUAST-K & NIFT Srinagar sign MoU for collaboration

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaborative research, innovation, product development and academic exchange, with a special focus on adding value to Jammu and Kashmir's rich fibre resources.

The agreement was signed at SKUAST-K, Shalimar, in the presence of Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, and Prof Monica Gupta, Director, NIFT Srinagar, along with senior university officials, faculty members and representatives of both the institutions.

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The collaboration seeks to combine the scientific and technical expertise of SKUAST-K with NIFT Srinagar's strengths in design, fashion technology, product development, and market-oriented innovation to develop value-added, commercially viable products. A key outcome of the partnership will be the formulation of a collaborative research program on the value addition of J&K's fiber resources-including wool, pashmina and silk-with a focus on the fiber-to-fabric value chain.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai said the partnership should translate institutional expertise into tangible outcomes for local resources and communities. He directed the relevant faculty and officers to develop a focused, collaborative research program to improve value realization from the region's fiber resources.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that such institutional partnerships should go beyond conventional academic collaboration to yield new technologies, innovative products, livelihood opportunities, and greater economic value for local stakeholders.

Prof Monica Gupta, Director, NIFT Srinagar, said the collaboration offers significant potential for integrating NIFT Srinagar's expertise in design and product innovation with SKUAST-K's scientific and technical capabilities. She expressed confidence that the partnership would generate meaningful outcomes in value-added products and market-oriented innovation.

Dr Asif Hassan, Head, Division of Livestock Products Technology (LPT), SKUAST-K, outlined objectives of the MoU.

Earlier, Prof Monica Gupta visited the SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (SKIE) Centre, where she interacted with Dr Naveed, CEO, SKIE Centre, and his team.