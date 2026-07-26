SKUAST-K holds fully paperless PG Semester Exam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 25: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has become the first university in the Kashmir Valley to conduct a completely paperless postgraduate semester examination, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of higher education in the region.

The University successfully conducted a tablet-based digital examination for 150 postgraduate students enrolled in the course "Statistical Methods for Applied Sciences", replacing the conventional pen-and-paper examination system with a secure digital platform.

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The initiative was envisioned by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, as part of the University's broader mission to modernize academic administration through technology-driven, sustainable and student-centric practices. The transition reflects SKUAST-K's commitment to creating a future-ready academic ecosystem that aligns with global standards in digital education.

The implementation was coordinated under the supervision of Prof. K. N. Qaisar, Controller of Examinations; Prof. Raihana Habib Kanth, Dean, Faculty of Horticulture; and Prof. Imran Khan, Head, Division of Agricultural Statistics, who ensured that the examination was conducted in accordance with prescribed academic standards and robust data security protocols.

The examination was monitored on-site by Dr. Aziz Mujtaba Aezum, Dr. M. Iqbal Jeelani and Dr. Immad A. Shah, who managed real-time classroom operations, technical support and student facilitation to ensure a seamless examination experience.

Prof. Ganai described the successful conduct of the examination as a landmark achievement in the University's digital transformation journey. He said the initiative demonstrates SKUAST-K's resolve to adopt innovative technologies that enhance academic quality while promoting sustainability and operational efficiency.