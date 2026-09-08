SKUAST-K, Bio-Enzyme Academy join hands to turn waste into wealth
Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 7: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-Kashmir) has joined hands with the Bio-Enzyme Entrepreneurs Academy of India, Bengaluru, to promote bio-enzyme entrepreneurship as a waste-to-wealth opportunity and create avenues for self-employment among...
Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Sept 7: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-Kashmir) has joined hands with the Bio-Enzyme Entrepreneurs Academy of India, Bengaluru, to promote bio-enzyme entrepreneurship as a waste-to-wealth opportunity and create avenues for self-employment among students, farmers and rural entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir.
A one-week certificate course on “Bio-Enzyme Entrepreneurship” was inaugurated today at the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, Shalimar Main Campus. Organised by the SKUAST-K Innovation and Incubation Entrepreneurship Centre (SKIIE) in collaboration with the Academy, the programme focuses on hands-on training in bio-enzyme production, value addition and marketing, with an emphasis on developing sustainable micro-enterprises.
The inaugural function was attended by senior officers and faculty members of the University, along with academicians, scientists, entrepreneurs and trainee participants. Guests of honour included Priti Rao, President, Bio-Enzyme Entrepreneurs Academy of India; Prof Raihana Habib Kanth, Director Extension; Prof M Altaf Bhat, Director Education; Prof Azmat Alam Khan, Registrar; Ab Rashid Bhat; Mahendra Pyati; and B C Kiran.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor stressed the potential of converting agricultural and kitchen waste into value-added, eco-friendly products. He said such initiatives align with the University’s mandate of translating research and knowledge into entrepreneurship and self-reliance, and encouraged participants to use the training to establish enterprises and contribute to the green economy.
Priti Rao highlighted the national scope of bio-enzyme-based enterprises and apprised participants of the technical and market support available through the Academy.
The programme commenced with a welcome address by the CEO, SKIIE Centre. During the event, the University and the Bio-Enzyme Entrepreneurs Academy of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in the field. A booklet titled “A Genuine Startup Dosage: Hazrat Sheikh ul Alam (RA) Entrepreneurship Model,” authored by Naveed Hamid, CEO, SKIIE Centre, was also launched.
The event further witnessed the launch of startup products of M/s XYVA Naturals Pvt Ltd. and the SKUAST-K SAFART Passport, conceptualised by Naveed Hamid and developed by Muaolim, B Tech Biotechnology student.