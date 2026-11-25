Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: More than 500 students are participating in the three-day VET FEST 2026, Season 7, at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu), with sporting events getting underway ahead of the formal inauguration tomorrow.

The festival, themed "Paws, People, Possibilities", is being organised from November 25 to 27, with students from the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry and the College of Dairy Technology taking part in various sports and cultural activities.

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A cricket match was inaugurated today by Dr Manmeet Motan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dudu, who encouraged students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities, stressing the importance of teamwork, discipline and overall personality development.

The sporting competitions include cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, chess, carrom, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw and tug of war, providing students an opportunity to showcase their talent and sporting spirit.

The formal inauguration of the literary and cultural segment will be held tomorrow in the presence of SKUAST-Jammu Vice-Chancellor Prof B.N. Tripathi, who will be the chief guest.

The cultural programme will feature literary activities, intellectual contests, music, dance, drama and artistic displays under segments such as Lit Rumpus, Aqua Quest, Rangraze, Ink & Ideas, Artisan Alley, Sanskriti Saga and Champions' Circle.

The festival aims to promote creativity, camaraderie, healthy competition and holistic development among students, offering them a platform to explore their abilities beyond academics and strengthen the bond between the two colleges.