SKUAST-Jammu organizes interaction with International students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu organized an interaction meeting with international students admitted to various academic programmes of the University for the academic session 2026–27.

The interaction was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Prof B N Tripathi, in the presence of the statutory officers of the University.

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Welcoming the international students, the Vice Chancellor interacted with them and enquired about their academic experience, accommodation, campus facilities and other aspects of their stay at the University. He assured the students of the University’s continued support and encouraged them to actively participate in academic, research, cultural and extracurricular activities.

A total of 15 international students from 12 countries, namely Malawi, Ghana, Ethiopia, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Vietnam and Botswana, participated in the interaction.

The international students shared their experiences, expectations and suggestions and expressed their appreciation for the warm welcome and supportive environment provided by SKUAST-Jammu.

The interaction also provided them an opportunity to interact with statutory officers and seek guidance on academic, administrative and student-support matters.

The programme was coordinated by Prof Sanjay Guleria, Dean, FBSc and Coordinator, International Help Desk.