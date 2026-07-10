SKUAST-Jammu inks MoU with VKC Nuts Pvt Ltd

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: In a major initiative to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding with VKC Nuts Private Limited to promote collaborative research, innovation, skill development and technology commercialization in the agri-food sector.

The MoU was signed by Dr S K Gupta, Director Research, SKUAST-Jammu, and Gagan Jain, Director, VKC Nuts Pvt Ltd, in the presence of Prof B N Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, along with statutory officers.

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Speaking on the occasion, Prof B N Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, said that the collaboration represents SKUAST-Jammu's commitment to integrating academic excellence with industrial expertise. He emphasized that the partnership would provide students with practical industry exposure, promote demand-driven research, enhance employability and accelerate the commercialization of innovative technologies for the benefit of farmers, entrepreneurs and the agri-food industry.

On this occasion, Gagan Jain was also appointed as Professor of Practice at SKUAST-Jammu in recognition of his rich industrial expertise. He will contribute to industry-oriented teaching, mentoring and capacity building of students.

The collaboration envisages joint research projects, industry-funded Ph.D and Master's research, student internships, industrial training, knowledge exchange, joint workshops and seminars, CSR-supported research, commercialization of technologies, and testing of industrial products.

The programme was coordinated by Prof Sanjay Guleria, In-charge, Counselling and Placement Cell, and Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences. The MoU will remain effective for an initial period of five years with provision for renewal by mutual consent.