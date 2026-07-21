SKUAST-Jammu and Cluster University of Jammu ink MoU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu) and Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation in disciplines including Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Agricultural Engineering, Horticulture, Forestry, Veterinary Sciences, Dairy Technology, Vocational Education, Agri-Management and Entrepreneurship. Under this agreement, the universities will undertake joint research projects, exchange of students and faculty, capacity-building programs (ToT and FDPs), lectures and symposia, and innovation/incubation support for startups. The collaboration also focuses on extension and outreach activities to transfer evolved technologies to the farming community through SKUAST-Jammu's Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

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The MoU was signed in the presence of Professor B N Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, and Sr Professor K S Chandrasekar, Vice Chancellor, CLUJ. The official signatories were Ankur Mahajan, Registrar, CLUJ and Dr Anil Kumar, Registrar, SKUAST-Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor B.N. Tripathi said: "This MoU is indication to our shared commitment to leveraging our strengths for the benefit of the farming community and the youth of this region. Together, we will work towards sustainable agricultural development, skill enhancement and entrepreneurial growth."

Professor K S Chandrasekar highlighted the transformative potential of the collaboration, stating that this partnership will create new avenues for joint research, faculty and student exchange and capacity-building programs that will have a lasting impact on the academic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

The coordinating officers Prof Anil Bhat, Associate Director Research, SKUAST-J and Dr Shafia Saleem, Director Extension and Outreach, CLUJ, played a pivotal role in facilitating this partnership.

The ceremony was attended by all the statutory officers of the SKUAST-Jammu including Dr S K Gupta, Director Research; Dr Sanjay Khar, Director Planning & Monitoring; Dr Amrish Vaid, Director Extension; Dr Anil Kumar, Registrar; Dr Sudhakar Dwivedi, DSW, senior academic and administrative functionaries of CLUJ including Prof Twinkle Suri, DAA; Prof Satinder Kaur, DRS; Prof. Chander Shekhar Gupta, Dean, School of Sciences; Nagesh Jamwal, Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer; Prof Ranvijay Singh, Controller of Examinations; Dr Shafia Saleem, Director Extension and Outreach, and Dr Avtar Changothra.