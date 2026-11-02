SKUAST-J signs MoU with CAD Deptt under Samridhi Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Command Area Development (CAD) Department, Jammu to implement the Modernization of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) programme in Patyari Cluster of Samba district under the Samridhi Scheme.

Under the MoU, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Samba under the ambit of Directorate of Extension, SKUAST-Jammu, will serve as the Farmer Relationship Agency (FRA) for the Patyari cluster, facilitating farmer engagement, technical guidance and extension support for effective implementation of the programme.

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The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof B N Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, by Dr Amrish Vaid, Director Extension, SKUAST-Jammu, on behalf of KVK Samba, SKUAST-Jammu, and Pankaj Magotra, Director, CAD Jammu, on behalf of the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC), M-CADWM, Patyari Cluster, Samba.

Dr Amrish Vaid, Director Extension, SKUAST-Jammu, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized that KVK Samba, with its strong field-level presence and technical expertise, would work closely with farmers to facilitate effective implementation of the programme.

Pankaj Magotra expressed confidence that the engagement of KVK Samba as the Farmer Relationship Agency would strengthen farmers' participation in the programme. He emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts for efficient irrigation water management and achieving the intended objectives of the Samridhi Scheme.

The agreement was witnessed by Vinod Sharma, Project Officer, Alyas Akhtar Gattu, ASCO Supwal; Sukhbir Singh, District SMS representing Command Area Development; Dr Sanjay Khajuria, Head, KVK Samba and Dr Pawan K Sharma, Professor, KVK Jammu representing SKUAST-Jammu.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr RK Srivastava, Professor and Head, Division of Soil and Water Engineering; Dr Vijay Bharti, Chief Scientist, Water Management Research Centre; Dr Vijay K Sharma, Deputy Director Extension from SKUAST-Jammu and Pankaj Verma, District SMS CAD.