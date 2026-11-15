SKUAST-J registers 2nd consecutive win in VC’s T-20 tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: SKUAST-Jammu registered its second consecutive victory in the ongoing All India Vice Chancellor's T-20 Cricket Tournament, being hosted by the University, defeating Nagpur University by one wicket in a thrilling last-ball finish.

Batting first, Nagpur University were bowled out for 124 runs in 19 overs. In reply, SKUAST-Jammu chased down the target of 125 runs, scoring 125 for nine in 20 overs to clinch victory off the final delivery.

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Asif Zargar was adjudged Player of the Match for his impressive all-round performance. He remained unbeaten on 27 runs and also claimed two wickets, playing a decisive role in his team's victory.

SKUAST-Jammu will now face Central University of Kashmir in its next fixture.

In other matches of the day, CU Haryana defeated SKUAST-Kashmir by 24 runs. CU Haryana scored 155 for six in 20 overs, while SKUAST-Kashmir managed 131 for seven.

Pantnagar defeated Himachal Pradesh by four wickets, chasing a target of 170 after the latter posted 169 for eight. GJUST Hisar registered a seven-wicket victory over the University of Mumbai, restricting the latter to 63 for seven before reaching 66 for three in 8.1 overs.

HAU Hisar defeated KBCNMU Jalgaon by four wickets, chasing 78 after bowling out the opposition for 77. MPKV Rahuri recorded the biggest victory of the day, defeating MANUU Hyderabad by 87 runs. Rahuri scored 189 for five, while Hyderabad were dismissed for 102 in 16.3 overs.

LUVAS Hisar edged past Shivaji University by three wickets, chasing 155 with three wickets in hand. CU Kashmir defeated Pune by five wickets, reaching the target of 110 against Pune's 109 for five.

In another match, University of Jammu registered a convincing 44-run victory over PAU Ludhiana. Jammu scored 159 for six in 20 overs before restricting PAU to 115 for nine.