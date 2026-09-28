SKUAST-J gets SKOCH Award for excellence in agricultural education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu has been conferred the prestigious SKOCH Award in recognition of its contributions to agricultural education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and extension services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the award on behalf of the University, Vice Chancellor Prof B N Tripathi said: "It is a matter of great pride and honour to receive this prestigious SKOCH Award. This recognition is not merely an institutional achievement but an acknowledgement of the collective efforts of our faculty, scientists, students, extension functionaries, staff, farmers, entrepreneurs and development partners who are working together to make agricultural education, research and extension more relevant and impactful".

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Over the past few years, SKUAST-Jammu has strengthened its academic programmes, promoted industry and international collaborations, expanded research and innovation and created opportunities for students to acquire practical skills beyond the classroom.

The University has released more than 64 varieties and registered over 100 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs), including patents, designs and copyrights, reflecting its commitment to scientific advancement and technology development.

A major thrust has been placed on agripreneurship and rural youth empowerment, particularly in remote and hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Through its incubation ecosystem, the University has incubated 135 agri-startups, of which 60 have received grant-in-aid under RKVY-RAFTAAR and the Jammu and Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

The University has also expanded its outreach to farming communities through initiatives such as Radio Kisan, the Daksh Kisan digital platform and promotion of Farmer Producer Organisations. These extension initiatives have reached more than two lakh farmers.

Prof Tripathi expressed his sincere gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor, the University leadership, faculty, scientists, staff, students, farmers and development partners for their continued support and encouragement. He emphasized that the award represents not the culmination of the University's efforts but a renewed responsibility to achieve greater excellence in education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and extension, ensuring that scientific advancements translate into tangible benefits for farmers, rural youth and society.