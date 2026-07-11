Skoda Kylaq completes 19,351 km drive from India to Czech Republic

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, July 10 : Škoda Auto India today completed one of the longest overland drives ever undertaken by a Made-in-India passenger vehicle, with the Kylaq travelling 19,351 km from Pune to Prague over 70 days.

Beginning from the Škoda manufacturing facility in Pune, the journey concluded in Prague, symbolically connecting the birth country of Škoda Auto India’s newest SUV with the home country of the global brand.

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Commenting on the expedition, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “The Pune to Prague expedition is much more than the completion of an extraordinary journey. It is a powerful demonstration of what Indian engineering and manufacturing can achieve on the global stage. What began as a symbolic journey connecting our manufacturing facility in India to the home of the brand in the Czech Republic, evolved into a celebration of progress, purpose and shared heritage. Across 19,351 kilometres, 13 countries and countless driving conditions, the India-made Kylaq proved that engineering excellence is best demonstrated through real-world experience. This expedition not only reinforced India’s growing role in shaping Škoda Auto’s global future but also reflects the confidence we have in building world-class products here in India.”

From Pune to Mumbai, Vadodara, Udaipur, Jaipur, Agra and Lucknow, the SUV covered the breadth of the country before reaching the Nepal border near Gorakhpur.

The Kylaq continued through Nepal, over the Tibetan Plateau in China, meeting the ancient Silk Road in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, before arriving in Georgia and crossing into Türkiye, where Asia meets Europe.

From there, it pressed on through Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, finally arriving in Prague, completing a drive that had spanned two continents and 13 countries over 70 days - aligning perfectly with Škoda Auto’s ethos of ‘Let’s Explore’.