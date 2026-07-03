Škoda Auto registers 7.5% growth over H1 2025 with sales of 38,894 units

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, July 2: Škoda Auto India continues the momentum from its Biggest Year in 2025 well into the first half of 2026. The brand registered sales of 38,894 units, which is a 7.5% growth over the same period last year.

In the first half of 2025, the brand had hit its then-highest half-yearly sales in its 25-year history in India.

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With H1 2026, the company has surged further from its record-setting year.

Commenting on the landmark, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, "Our record half-yearly sales reflect the growing confidence and trust customers place in the Škoda brand. In 2026, we have strengthened this connection through a focused product offensive, customer-first initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The demand for the new Kushaq, updated Kodiaq, and the all-new Kodiaq RS, which sold out in just six minutes, highlights strong market momentum, while the Kylaq continues to drive volumes and the Slavia reinforces our sedan legacy. We remain focused on delivering differentiated products, transparent communication, and a delightful ownership experience to support sustainable long-term growth in India."

The company has expanded its presence to over 340 touchpoints, making the brand more accessible across India.

The brand also recently inaugurated Škoda Express Care, further strengthening its promise of convenience, transparency, and peace of mind for our customers.

This growth journey has also seen the company focus on its racing DNA and motorsport legacy.

Škoda Auto India's entire fleet of cars, from the Slavia Monte Carlo and Kushaq Monte Carlo to the Kylaq, Kodiaq and the limited-volume Octavia RS, set an India and Asia Book of Records for 'The Fastest Multi-Car Relay of a Single Manufacturer on a Circuit'.

All five cars, including driver change-over times, set a lap time of 12:30.97 in total at the CoASTT track in Coimbatore.