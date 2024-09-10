Skoda Auto plans to offer mild hybrids to EVs in India: Chairman & CEO Klaus Zellmer

New Delhi, Sept 10: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto will offer vehicles ranging from mild hybrids to fully electric in India as part of its electric mobility journey in the country, company’s Chairman of Management Board & CEO, Klaus Zellmer said on Tuesday.

The company has identified an entry-level EV that will be introduced globally in 2026 as an option for India, which will be followed by SUV Enyaq and another compact SUV Elroq.

“We have a concrete plan. Our plan covers the whole range of cars, the whole range of portfolio with mild hybrids, plug in hybrids and battery electric vehicles,” Zellmer told PTI here on the sidelines of the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

He was responding to a query on how Skoda Auto is gearing up for the electrification journey in India.

On the reasons for looking at multiple technology options, he said, it is “because we believe that we have to respect customers willingness to pay for what they want to use in order to be mobile.”

On the product pipeline, Zellmer said,”Our portfolio currently covers an entry model that we will be introducing in 2026. This is an option for India.”

He further said,”The next car for India will be the Enyaq as a battery electric vehicle that we currently sell in Europe. The Enyaq is an SUV.”

Following the Enyaq, the company introduced the Elroq which is a compact SUV also for India.

Skoda Auto has been leading the revival of the Volkswagen Group in India under a plan announced in 2018. (PTI)