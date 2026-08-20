Škoda Auto India unveils all new Slavia and Octavia RS

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Aug 19: Reinforcing its commitment to customers who appreciate the timeless appeal of sedans combined with modern technology, safety and driving pleasure, Škoda Auto India today unveiled the new Slavia.

The unveiling also marked a celebration of Škoda's global sedan heritage, with the new Slavia taking centre stage alongside two iconic nameplates marking its return to India, the Octavia RS and the all-new Superb.

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Speaking on the occasion, Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, says, "India remains one of our most important global growth markets and a great example of what Škoda Auto can achieve when we listen closely to our customers. With a clear strategy and a strong local presence, I am confident that we are writing the next chapter of our growth story in India."

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, says, "This update of the Slavia is the next step for our well-established and successful sedan for India. With nearly 80,000 cars sold to date, the Slavia has established a strong position in this dynamic segment."

Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, "Our focus remains on bringing globally benchmarked products that are engineered and manufactured to meet the evolving needs of Indian customers. The new Slavia is a strong reflection of this approach."

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, "The new Slavia, with the all-new Superb and the iconic Octavia RS, carries forward the brand's proud sedan legacy. For generations, our sedans have earned customer trust through their combination of timeless design, driving dynamics, safety and engineering excellence."

Alongside the new Slavia, Škoda Auto India also showcased the all-new Octavia RS, one of the most celebrated performance models in the brand's history. Representing the pinnacle of Škoda's performance engineering, the Octavia RS combines everyday practicality with exhilarating driving dynamics.

This sedan features a 2.0 TSI engine producing 195 kW (265 PS), paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission, power-adjustable sports front seats with heating and massage function, Heads-Up Display, ADAS, and progressive dynamic steering, among others.