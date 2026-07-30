SKIMS sets up Yatra Emergency Ward

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 29: The Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, has established a dedicated Emergency Services Ward for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims, officials said today.

The facility has been backed by a round-the-clock referral and specialist support system to ensure prompt medical care throughout the pilgrimage.

Advertisement

SKIMS said it is maintaining close coordination with Yatra base camps and allied agencies to facilitate timely referrals and provide specialised healthcare to pilgrims requiring advanced treatment.

As part of the arrangement, senior faculty members from various superspecialties at SKIMS are in daily coordination with medical teams stationed at the Baltal Base Camp, providing expert clinical guidance and immediate specialist consultation whenever required.

A dedicated SKIMS Control Room is also functioning round the clock to coordinate referrals requiring specialised care, ensuring seamless transfer and timely management of patients at the tertiary care hospital.

The emergency response mechanism is currently catering to 42 pilgrims injured in the recent Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra bus accident in Ganderbal.

Director SKIMS, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, is personally monitoring the treatment and healthcare facilities being provided to the injured pilgrims.

The institute said all necessary diagnostic, therapeutic and supportive services are being provided through a coordinated multidisciplinary approach.

The injured pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the treatment and thanked the Director and medical staff for their care.