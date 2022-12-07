SKIMS orders winter vacation for faculty members from Jan

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Dec 7: The SKIMS has announced winter vacation for the Faculty Members in two halves starting from January while noting that 50 per cent of the faculty members must remain available at once.

From January 1 to the end of the month, has been designated as 1st half while from February 1 to the end of the month has been designated as 2nd half.

In this regard, all the Heads of Departments have been directed to furnish the names of faculty members who are desirous to avail 1st half/2nd half of vacation.

It has been noted that the 50% of faculty staff is available in the department for both halves while the Heads of departments have been told to ensure that one of the senior faculty members remains available in the department during each half of vacation, wherever possible.

Officials said that no change will be entertained after receipt of the roster from the concerned Heads of Departments while underlining that the Administration has the right to call back any faculty member during vacation, in case of emergencies and if the need arises.

The officials also said that the departure reports of faculty members proceeding on vacation will not be entertained unless their residential addresses and contact numbers are recorded therein.

It has also been stated that it should be specifically mentioned in the roster whether any station leaving permission is required or not and that no faculty member on duty will be permitted to avail any leave for attending conference/ Seminar/Workshop entailing station permission.