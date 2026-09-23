SKIMS MS attached

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: Government attached Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmad Jan, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, to SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, pending an enquiry into his conduct.

According to Government Order No. 113-JK(HME) of 2026, issued by the Health and Medical Education Department on September 21, Jan has been attached to the office of the Principal, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, with immediate effect pending the enquiry.

Advertisement

The order does not specify the allegations or circumstances leading to the enquiry into his conduct.

Prof. (Dr.) G.H. Yatoo, Professor and Head, Department of Hospital Administration, SKIMS Soura, has been directed to look after the duties of Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, in addition to his existing responsibilities.