SKIMS College Issues Show-Cause Notice To Striking Medical Interns In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 8: Authorities of the SKIMS Medical College here on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to striking medical interns, asking them to explain within 24 hours why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them for abstaining from their duties.

"All such CRMIs who are not attending their duties shall explain their position within 24 hours as to why appropriate disciplinary action under rules shall not be initiated against them, failing which it shall be presumed that they have no explanation to defend and the matter shall be dealt strictly as per applicable rules," the Principal of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Medical College, Bemina, said in the notice.

Medical interns across government medical and dental colleges in Jammu and Kashmir went on strike last Monday, demanding that their monthly stipend be increased from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.

Advertisement

According to the notice, the strike had adversely affected patient care and emergency services at the hospital.

"As per NMC Notification No. UGMEB/NMC/Rules and Regulations/2021 dated 18 November 2021, Schedule I, Clause 2C (iii, iv), this accounts to gross indiscipline and professional misconduct that warrants curtailment, temporary suspension or even cancellation of internship," the notice said.

It also said the interns had submitted affidavits at the time of joining, pledging to remain disciplined and abide by all college rules and regulations and not participate in any strike or other acts of indiscipline.

Commenting on the show-cause notice, PDP leader Iltija Mufti accused the Omar Abdullah government of "double speak" on the issue of the striking medical interns.

"On whose behest has Principal SKIMS Bemina initiated action today against medical interns for demanding a legitimate stipend hike? India is a democracy we are entitled to peaceful protests. You cannot hold them to ransom on the basis of a silly affidavit," Mufti said in a post on X.

"Doublespeak by the government when the CM only a few hours ago claimed their issue will be resolved today only to issue these threatening letters through principals of various medical colleges. Raise their stipend @CM_JnK," she added.