MUMBAI, Nov 23: Skills, adaptability and continuous learning are increasingly emerging as key drivers of career growth in India, outpacing educational qualifications and work experience, as employers place greater emphasis on an individual's ability to evolve with changing industry demands, a report said on Monday.

A survey found 70 per cent of respondents consider upskilling very important for staying employable, while another 27 per cent described it as essential, workforce staffing and HR solutions provider Genius HRTech said in a report.

The report titled 'The Experience Trap: Is work experience still the strongest currency in the Indian job market ' said that continuous learning emerged as a significant priority.

A majority of respondents (64 per cent) favoured candidates with three years of experience and high adaptability, while only 1 per cent believed extensive experience with outdated skills offers an advantage, highlighting the growing importance of relevant skills and adaptability in hiring.

"The value of a professional today is increasingly determined by their ability to stay relevant, learn continuously and apply their skills to changing business requirements. Experience remains important, but it must evolve with the times," Genius HRTech chairman R P Yadav said.

He said, organisations need people who can adapt to new technologies, take on different responsibilities and continue delivering value.

At the same time, businesses must create an environment where learning and skill development are an ongoing part of the employee journey, rather than an occasional intervention, Yadav added.

The report is based on inputs from 1,423 employees across sectors.

Further, the report revealed that outdated skills (39 per cent) emerged as the biggest career concern, prompting 50 per cent of respondents to prioritise broader professional skills and 33 per cent to focus on acquiring new technical skills.

Looking ahead, 71 per cent of respondents believed that specialised skills will be the key driver of career growth in India over the next three to five years, it added. (PTI)