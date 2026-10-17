Skill Development Deptt transfers 7 officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Skill Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of seven officers in the interest of the administration.

As per an order, Javaid Ahmed Ganai, incharge Deputy Director/Principal Senior Scale, under orders of transfer to ITI Tangdhar with additional charge of ITI Lalpora, has been posted as incharge Deputy Director, SIC, Directorate of Skill Development vice Tawheeda Habib. The officer has also been given the additional charge of ITI Uri.

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The order said Tawheeda Habib, incharge Deputy Director, SIC, Directorate of Skill Development, has been transferred and posted as incharge Principal Senior Scale, ITI Srinagar with additional charge of ITI Pampore.

While Abdul Rashid Sheikh, incharge Deputy Director BOTE, shall hold the charge of Principal Senior Scale ITI Jammu in addition to his own duties, Mubashir Hafiz Jan, Superintendent, under orders of transfer as Superintendent ITI Pampore, has been posted at ITI Lalpora, with additional charge of ITI Tangdhar, the order further said.

Similarly, Ishfaq Ahmad Reshi, Superintendent ITI Gurez, has been given the additional charge of ITI Bandipora and ITI Hajin and Faisal Jamsheed, Lecturer-I Electrical Engineering, under orders of transfer to Government Polytechnic Kishtwar, has been posted at Government Polytechnic Baramulla against an available vacancy.

The order added that Shahid Mehraj Khoja, Lecturer-I, E&C, Government Polytechnic, Shopian, has been transferred and posted as Lecturer-I, E&C Kashmir Government Polytechnic, Srinagar.