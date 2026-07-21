Skill Development Course On Pre-Clinical Research Commenced At CSIR-IIIM

Jammu, Jul 21: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, on Tuesday inaugurated a four-day Job Skill Development Training Programme on "Laboratory Animal Imaging and Experimental Techniques for Preclinical Research" under the CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiative, bringing together researchers, faculty members and scholars from across the country for intensive hands-on training in modern preclinical research techniques.

The programme, scheduled from July 21 to 24, commenced with the release of the training Manual by the Director Dr Zabeer Ahmed, senior scientists and faculty members.

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, welcomed over 32 participants drawn from universities, research institutions and academic organisations across India.

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He described the programme as a unique platform where experienced faculty, researchers and young scholars would learn from one another through interactive sessions rather than conventional classroom lecture, and would also have hands on exposure of the high end facilities.

"This is not a one-way teaching exercise. It is a two-way exchange of knowledge where participants, faculty members and scientists collectively contribute to learning. Such programmes create a platform where diverse scientific minds come together under one roof," he said.

Dr Ahmed said the increasing participation from institutions across the country reflected the growing national recognition of CSIR-IIIM's skill development initiatives.

He noted that the institute had initially attracted participants primarily from Jammu and Kashmir, but now receives applications from researchers nationwide.

Highlighting CSIR-IIIM's research capabilities, the Director said the institute has established itself as one of India's leading centres for natural product-based drug discovery, covering the complete research pipeline from bioprospection and phytochemical isolation to characterisation, biological validation and preclinical evaluation.

He informed the participants that the Pharmacology Division is actively working in therapeutic areas including cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, liver & skin disorder and tuberculosis.

Referring to recent scientific achievements, he said the institute has filed Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for promising phytopharmaceutical leads against Alzheimer's disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Dr Ahmed also highlighted CSIR-IIIM's pioneering work on medicinal cannabis, stating that the institute became the first in Jammu and Kashmir to obtain permission from the government for conducting preclinical studies on cannabis-derived formulations.

He said researchers have successfully identified phytopharmaceutical leads with potential applications in cancer management and are now moving towards GMP manufacturing and clinical trial approvals.

Speaking about the institute's research infrastructure, he said CSIR-IIIM houses advanced facilities including a GLP-compliant animal house, large-scale fermentation units, medicinal chemistry laboratories and one of region’s first advanced laboratory animal imaging system.

"The purpose of organising such training programmes is to expose researchers to state-of-the-art scientific infrastructure so that these facilities are utilised effectively by the scientific community," he said.

Beyond laboratory research, Dr Ahmed also highlighted the institute's societal outreach programmes, particularly the success of the CSIR Aroma Mission, under which more than 5,000 farmers have been connected with aromatic crop cultivation, significantly enhancing rural incomes through lavender and other medicinal and aromatic plants.

He further encouraged participants to utilise the institute's incubation facilities to transform innovative research ideas into start-ups and technology-based enterprises.

Concluding his address, Dr Ahmed assured participants that the institute would continue expanding its skill development initiatives to prepare highly trained researchers capable of contributing to India's growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Earlier, Dr Ramajayan Pandian, Scientist D, provided an overview of the training programme and said it has been carefully designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical laboratory skills required in research institutions and the pharmaceutical industry.

He said the overwhelming response to the programme reflected its relevance, with applications far exceeding the available seats.

The previous edition had received such positive feedback that several former participants sought to enrol again.

According to him, the four-day programme has been expanded to include more practical sessions covering laboratory animal biology, ethical regulations, experimental design, handling techniques, preparation of regulatory documentation and advanced imaging technologies.

Dr Shashank Kumar Singh, Scientist-G, said the programme has been meticulously designed to equip participants with industry-relevant skills in laboratory animal experimentation while emphasising ethical practices and regulatory compliance.

He noted that proper understanding of laboratory animal ethics has become increasingly important worldwide and modern imaging technologies help minimise animal usage by generating more accurate data through non-invasive methods.

Eelier welcoming the participants, Dr Nasir-ul-Rasheed, Nodal Officer for Skill Development at CSIR-IIIM Jammu, highlighted the remarkable growth of the institute's skill development initiatives since their launch in 2021.

He said the institute currently conducts more than six long-duration skill development programmes ranging from two to six months, in addition to several short-term hands-on training courses.

Sharing the programme's success, he said all participants from the first batch of long-duration training secured employment in industries and government organisations, demonstrating the effectiveness of the institute's practical training model.

He credited Director Dr Zabeer Ahmed for shifting the focus from conventional lecture-based workshops to intensive hands-on training that significantly enhances employability.

The first day of the programme featured technical sessions on the Biology of Laboratory Animals, Laws and Ethics Governing Animal Experiments, Preparation of Form B for Ethical Approval of Animal Experiments, followed by hands-on training in handling and restraining laboratory animals and a group discussion on regulatory documentation.

Over the next three days, participants will undergo extensive practical training in laboratory animal experimentation, ethical research practices, advanced imaging technologies and experimental design, aimed at strengthening India's skilled workforce in preclinical research and translational drug discovery.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr. Sheikh Aadil, Project Associate while Dr. Govind Yadav, Principal Scientist, presented the formal vote of thanks.