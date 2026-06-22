SJM organizes daylong Mahila Vichar Varg in Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 21: Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) today organized a daylong Mahila Vichar Varg in Reasi district, aimed at generating awareness about Swadeshi values, self-reliance, women empowerment, environmental responsibilities, and the use of indigenous products to support national development.

Speaking at the event in Sangh Karyalya, Sah-Vichar Pramukh, Uttar Kshetra, Ashutosh Sharma highlighted the organization's ongoing efforts to promote economic nationalism.

Advertisement

Prant Mahila Pramukh, Anita Sharma stressed the importance of women's role in strengthening the Swadeshi movement and contribution to a self-reliant India.

Prant Sah Mahila Pramukh Deepali Handa encouraged the adoption of Swadeshi products in daily life, support for local industries, household savings, and responsible consumption practices.

The programme concluded with participants taking a pledge to adopt Swadeshi practices in daily life and contribute to strengthening India's economic and cultural self-reliance.

Among others present on the occasion were Prant Sah Karyavah Ajay Sharma, Zila Karyavah Kuldeep Pandoh, Sangh Raksha Zila Badri Dass Sharma, Zila Mahila Pramukh Madhu Sharma, Lakshmi Sharma, and Kanika Sharma.