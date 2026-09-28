SJAC seeks local rights, jobs in Sawalkote project

Excelsior Correspondent

SANGALDAN, Sept 27: The Sawalkote Joint Action Committee (SJAC) today organised a public convention at Sangaldan, demanding protection of the socio-economic rights, land entitlements and employment opportunities of the local population in view of the proposed Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project (HEP).

The convention was organised by social leader Onkar Singh and addressed by SJAC president Advocate Fairoz Khan, who said the people of Ramban were not against development but would oppose any arrangement that ignored the interests of the local population.

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Khan said, "Ramban district would bear a major share of the impact of the project, claiming that nearly 88 per cent of the total submergence area falls within the district. Acquisition of land, changes in the local geography and possible displacement of families made it necessary to ensure that the people of Ramban received adequate benefits from the project."

"Our fight is not against development, but for justice and dignity," Khan said, demanding legally enforceable guarantees for local employment and entrepreneurship.

Religious scholar Mufti Bashir Ahmed of Sumber and youth leader Khadim Wani appealed to political parties and elected representatives of Ramban to come together on a common platform to safeguard the district's land, resources and future.

SJAC member Mudasir Azmat Mir defended the committee's work and said criticism of those working for public interests was unwarranted.

"We are working for the people and will continue to work for them. Those sitting on chairs should also explain what they are doing for the people," he said.

The speakers highlighted the acute socio-economic vulnerabilities of the Chenab Valley, maintaining that developmental projects cannot proceed smoothly without guaranteed livelihood security, adequate public health provisions, and fair treatment for project-affected families.

Among others who attended the convention included former Sarpanch of Dharam Altaf Hussain, retired Medical Officer Dr. Mohd Aslam Malik, Mohd Sayed Dar, Fayaz Ahmed Khakmet, Irfan Ahmed Mir, Mohd Shareef Dalwa, Zakir Hussain Pachu, Jan Mohd, Abdul Majeed Khan, Nazir Bhat, Shakir-ul-Islam, Mudasir Azmat Mir and Mohd Yousaf.