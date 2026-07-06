SJAC demands opening of project tender, clarity on compensation

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 5: The Sawalakote Joint Action Committee (SJAC) here today urged the government to proceed with the opening of bids for the proposed Sawalakote Hydroelectric Project on July 9 without any further delay.

SJAC also demanded transparency in compensation, rehabilitation and employment as far as the project is concerned.

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Addressing a press conference, SJAC president, Fairoz Khan said prolonged uncertainty surrounding the project has created anxiety among the affected population.

He said the bid-opening process, scheduled for July 9, should not be postponed and demanded that the government should announce a clear and time-bound schedule for the execution of the project.

The press conference was also addressed by Sheetal Singh Bali, Surjeet Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Abdul Rahim Bali, Shoab Khan and others who raised concerns over issues relating to land submergence, compensation, rehabilitation, employment opportunities and infrastructure development.

Referring to the reports that nearly 88 per cent of the projected submergence area falls within Ramban district, SJAC asserted that the district must receive adequate employment opportunities, developmental infrastructure and other project-related benefits.

The Committee also sought official clarification regarding the proposed road connectivity and diversion plans, stating that conflicting reports and public statements have created confusion among residents and affected families about Ramban’s future role in the project.

Highlighting the concerns of landowners, SJAC alleged that several parcels of land acquired years ago remain unused while compensation issues in many cases are yet to be resolved.

The Committee demanded that compensation be paid strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and that cases involving unused acquired land be reviewed in accordance with the law.

The Committee further called for a comprehensive rehabilitation and resettlement package for all affected families and sought assured preference for local youth in project-related employment and contractual opportunities.