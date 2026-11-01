Sixes galore & last-ball drama as Hong Kong Sixes 2026 finalists emerge

HONG KONG, Oct 31: Hong Kong Sixes 2026 witnessed a spectacular day of cricket packed with last-ball thrillers, breathtaking six-hitting displays, remarkable individual performances and dramatic finishes as the tournament moved into its business end.

South Africa scripted a sensational last-ball victory over Bangladesh, with Jorich van Schalkwyk delivering a match-winning finish, while Blake Simpson endured a 6-sixes-in-an-over assault, conceding 36 runs in the 4th over by the Bangladesh batting duo of Habibur Rahman and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

The day also witnessed a flurry of explosive half-centuries, with Michael Leask (70 off 15), Habibur Rahman (60 off 14), Max Bryant (60 off 15), Nick Hobson (53 off 11), Gulbadin Naib (51 off 16), Martin Andersson (51 off 13), Rahul Tripathi (54 off 12) and Abbas Afridi (55 off 13) leading the batting fireworks.

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England edged India by 3 runs in another nail-biting finish, while Afghanistan overcame Scotland to set up a mouth-watering Cup Final against Australia.

With Australia and Afghanistan set to battle for the Cup, England and South Africa to contest the Bowl Final, and Oman and Pakistan to clash in the Plate Final, the stage is set for an action-packed finale tomorrow at Hong Kong Sixes 2026.

Match 10, Group D: Afghanistan overpowers Oman to book their spot in the Cup Semi Finals Afghanistan pulled off a thrilling six-wicket victory over Oman in a high-scoring encounter,

chasing down a target of 121 in just 5.2 overs to secure qualification for the Cup Semi-Finals.

Oman posted 120/4 in 6 overs, powered by an unbeaten 17-ball 71 from Usman Ali, who smashed 10 sixes, while Sami Hussain contributed a quickfire 21 off 7 deliveries. In reply, Afghanistan got off to an aggressive start through Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib before Farmanullah Safi and Sediqullah Pacha took charge of the chase.

Despite Gulbadin's 21 off 7 balls, it was Pacha's explosive unbeaten 45 off just 10 deliveries and Farmanullah's unbeaten 37 off 11 balls that turned the game around. Pacha smashed 22 runs off Aamir Kaleem in the 4th over, followed by a decisive 30-run penultimate over off Shafiq Jan, leaving Afghanistan with just 8 runs to get in the final over.

The Afghan side completed the chase in 5.2 overs, sealing a remarkable victory and booking their place in the Cup Semi-Finals, while Oman will play in the Plate Semi-Finals.

Match 11, Group B: Scotland pips Sri Lanka by 26 runs; qualifies for the Cup Semi Finals Scotland registered a commanding 26-run victory over Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter, securing their place in the Cup Semi-Finals of Hong Kong Sixes 2026, while Sri Lanka were relegated to the Plate Semi-Finals.

After electing to field first, Sri Lanka struggled to contain Scotland's explosive batting as Finlay smashed 26 off just 7 deliveries, while Michael Leask stole the show with an unbeaten 70 off 15 balls, featuring 10 sixes and 2 fours.

Jasper Davidson provided the finishing flourish with a quickfire 22 off 6 balls as Scotland posted

a formidable 144/4 in 6 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka began aggressively, reaching 54 runs at the halfway mark but 91 runs needed from the final 3 overs.

Davidson then turned the game decisively in Scotland's favour, picking up 3 crucial wickets in the 4th over, dismissing Vishen Halambage, Sangeeth Cooray and Ravindu Fernando while conceding just 12 runs. Sri Lanka eventually finished at 118/3, handing Scotland their second victory of the tournament and confirming their Cup Semi-Final qualification.

Match 12, Group C: UAE beats India by 6 wickets in hand UAE stormed to a comprehensive

6-wicket victory over India in the final league match of Hong Kong Sixes 2026, securing their

place in the Cup Semi-Finals, while India was relegated to the Bowl Semi-Finals.

After electing to field first, UAE's Zahid Ali dismantled the Indian batting order, claiming 3 crucial wickets as India slumped to 14/3. Rahul Tripathi offered some resistance with a quickfire 24, while captain Krunal Pandya chipped in with 15 off 8 balls. However, it was T. Natarajan who rescued India with a blistering unbeaten 38 off 14 deliveries, featuring 3 fours and 4 sixes, taking the total to 94/6 in 6 overs.

In reply, UAE made light work of the chase, with captain Khalid Shah and Ansh Tandon launching an aggressive assault from the outset, smashing 25 runs in the opening over. Khalid led the charge with an unbeaten 52 off 14 balls, including 6 sixes and 3 fours, while Tandon contributed an unbeaten 39 off 12 deliveries, featuring 5 sixes and 2 fours.

The duo guided UAE to 95/0 in just 4.2 overs, completing a dominant 6-wicket win without losing a wicket and booking their place in the Cup Semi-Finals.

Bowl Semi Final 1: South Africa defeats Bangladesh in a last ball thriller South Africa edged past Bangladesh in a thrilling last-ball encounter to secure their place in the Bowl Final of Hong Kong Sixes 2026 after a high-scoring 1st semi-final.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted an imposing 129/4 in 6 overs, powered by Habibur Rahman's explosive 60 off just 14 deliveries, featuring 8 sixes and 2 boundaries. The highlight of the innings came in the 4th over when Blake Simpson conceded 36 runs, with Bangladesh smashing six consecutive sixes.

Abu Hider and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury provided the finishing flourish to take Bangladesh to a formidable total. In reply, South Africa faced early setbacks as Md. Rizwan struck twice in quick succession, but Jorich van Schalkwyk kept the Proteas in contention with a magnificent 50 off just 13 balls.

With 46 runs required from the final 2 overs, Ayabulela Gqamane smashed 4 consecutive sixes off Abu Hider in the penultimate over before being dismissed on the final delivery.

Needing 21 runs in the last over, van Schalkwyk produced a sensational finish, smashing 3 sixes and a boundary to take South Africa over the line on the final ball, completing a remarkable chase and booking their place in the Bowl Final. Bangladesh will face India in the 11th-12th Place Playoff Match.

Bowl Semi Final 2: Team India fall short of 3 runs against England England edged past Team India by three runs in a thrilling second Semi Final of the Bowl Division at Hong Kong Sixes 2026, booking their place in the Bowl Final against South Africa. After winning the toss and electing to bat, England made a flying start, smashing 24 runs off Kulwant Khejroliya in the opening over.

Rahul Tripathi provided Team India with a breakthrough by dismissing John Simpson on the first ball of the second over, but England quickly counter-attacked, with Martin Andersson smashing a magnificent 51 off just 13 balls, featuring 6 sixes and 3 fours.

Ed Barnard provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 35 off 14 deliveries as England posted 124/2 in 6 overs. In reply, India suffered an early setback as Nathan Gilchrist dismissed Nitish Rana in the opening over, but Rahul Tripathi and Shashank Singh launched a strong counter-attack, combining for 48 runs across the second and third overs.

Tripathi brought up a sensational 56 off just 14 balls, including 7 sixes and 2 fours, while captain Krunal Pandya added a blistering 28 off 7 deliveries.

However, England fought back with crucial wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Shashank Singh, before Gilchrist's disciplined death bowling restricted India to 121, handing England a narrow 3-run victory and setting up a Bowl Final clash against South Africa. On the other hand, India will face Bangladesh in the 11th-12th Place Playoff Match.

Plate Semi Final 1: Oman chases 93 runs in 4.4 overs Oman met Sri Lanka in the first Semi Final of the Plate Division. Oman won the toss & followed the tradition of fielding first in this six hitting contest. Sri Lanka lost their first wicket in the form of Sangeeth Cooray for a duck.

Vishen Halambage and Movin Subasingha kept the scoreboard ticking with 49 runs for the 2nd wicket partnership. Oman's Aamir Kaleem dismissed Halambage for 37(12) featuring 2 fours and 4 sixes. Sachitha Jayatilake joined Subasingha in the middle and accelerated Sri Lanka to 92/5 in 6 overs.

Chasing the target of 93, the Oman openers had a splendid start adding 86 runs to the tally for the 1st wicket partnership. Zohaib Amanat remained not out for 13-ball 43 including 2 boundaries and 5 sixes, while Usman Ali smashed 46 runs from 14 balls with 7 sixes. Oman finished the match in 4.4 overs, sealing their spot in the Plate Final, while Sri Lanka will play for the 7th-8th Place Playoff Match.

Plate Semi Final 2: Pakistan outpowers Hong Kong, China to advance to the Plate Final Pakistan secured a commanding 6-wicket victory over hosts Hong Kong, China in the second Semi Final of the Plate Division at Hong Kong Sixes 2026, booking their place in the Plate Final.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hong Kong, China lost in-form opener Babar Hayat early to Ahmed Daniyal, but Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan steadied the innings with an explosive 87-run partnership for the 2nd wicket.

Anshuman scored 37 off 15 balls, featuring 4 fours and 3 sixes, while Nizakat contributed 38 off just 10 deliveries, including 5 sixes. Irfan Khan struck twice in an over, dismissing Nizakat and captain Yasim Murtaza, as the hosts finished at 106/3 in 6 overs.

In reply, Pakistan's opening pair of captain Abbas Afridi and Khawaja Nafay dominated proceedings with a 90-run opening partnership. Abbas smashed a sensational 55 off just 13 balls, featuring 7 sixes and 3 boundaries, while Nafay provided excellent support with 34 off 10 deliveries.

Following Abbas' retirement after completing his half-century, Abdul Samad joined Nafay and sealed the chase, adding an unbeaten 17 off just 4 balls as Pakistan reached the target comfortably to advance to the Plate Final to face Oman. Hong Kong, China will now face Sri Lanka in the 7th - 8th place playoff.

Cup Semi Final 1: Australia too strong for UAE; Enters the Cup Final by 53 runs Australia stormed into the Cup Division Final with a commanding 53-run victory over UAE in the first semi-final of Hong Kong Sixes 2026.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia posted a mammoth 141/3 in 6 overs, powered by an explosive opening stand of 62 runs between Max Bryant and Jack Wood. Bryant continued his golden form with a blistering 60 off just 15 deliveries, featuring 4 fours and 6 sixes, while Nick Hobson added further firepower with 53 off just 11 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes, in a 71-run partnership with Bryant.

In reply, UAE struggled to keep pace with the daunting target as Australia's bowling attack, maintained control throughout the chase. Chris Green and Alex Ross picked up 2 wickets each, while Bryant and Wood chipped in with a wicket apiece as UAE were restricted to 88/6 in 5.3 overs. Australia's all-round dominance sealed a comprehensive 53-run victory and confirmed their place in the Cup Division Final.

Cup Semi Final 2: Gulbadin Naib powers Afghanistan into the Cup Final clash against Australia Afghanistan defeated Scotland by 21 runs in the 2nd Semi-final of the Cup Division at Hong Kong Sixes 2026, posting an impressive 121/4 in 6 overs before restricting Scotland to 100/3.

Afghanistan's batting was led by captain Gulbadin Naib, who remained unbeaten on a blistering 51 off just 16 deliveries, featuring 3 fours and 6 sixes. Karim Janat provided an explosive start with 37 off 9 balls, while Sediqullah Pacha added an unbeaten 27 off 9 deliveries to take Afghanistan past the 120-run mark.

In reply, Jack Jarvis led the innings with a sensational unbeaten 54 off just 17 deliveries, smashing 2 boundaries and 7 sixes before retiring not out. Michael Leask provided valuable support with a quickfire 17 off 7 balls, while Lyle Robertson added the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 14 off just 3 deliveries.

Scotland managed 100/3 in their 6 overs, falling 21 runs short of the target as Afghanistan's bowling attack successfully defended the total with Captain Gulbadin and Karim Janat picking one wicket each. With this victory, Afghanistan have booked their place in the Cup Division Final to face Australia.

(UNI)