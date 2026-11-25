NEW SOUTH WALES, Nov 24: It's been nearly a year since Australia's under-16 social media ban came into effect. The restrictions were touted as a measure to protect young people from harmful design features that keep them online longer, while shielding them from risks that come with using social media.

But many young people have reported being able to bypass tech companies' age-assurance requirements. This means children and teenagers are likely to still be exposed to online harms.

Our research, recently published as an academic book and presented at the Digital Inclusion in the Information Society Conference in September, suggests teenagers' understanding of some online harms is not up to scratch.

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Our research

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We surveyed 119 teenagers from two regional New South Wales high schools to assess their knowledge of 12 online harms. These included:

Digital footprint: the record of what you do online, including what content you interact with, search and share. Trolling: deliberately posting provocative or hateful messages to upset others. Cyberbullying: repeated, targeted harassment, such as spreading rumours or sending hurtful messages. Doxing: exposing someone's private information or identity online without consent. Cyberstalking: tracking or monitoring someone online in a way that makes them feel threatened. Image-based abuse: sharing, or threatening to share, intimate images without consent, including fake images. Sextortion: threatening to share intimate images or videos to blackmail someone. Catfishing: creating a fake online identity to deceive or manipulate others. Online grooming: building an online relationship to gain someone's trust for sexual exploitation or other harm. Hate speech: attacking a person or group because of characteristics such as race, religion, disability or gender. Fake news: false or misleading information shared to deceive people or influence opinions. Online gaming addiction: spending excessive time gaming at the expense of other responsibilities.

Participants were asked if they were familiar with each harm, knew someone who had experienced any of them, and whether they understood how to protect themselves online.

How much did students know?

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We found students' understandings of the 12 online harms varied greatly.

For instance, almost all participants understood what cyberbullying was. But nearly a third were not familiar with sextortion. About 45 per cent of the students knew about doxing, and around 35 per cent already understood image-based abuse.

What's especially concerning is that just under a quarter of participants knew about online grooming, and only about 22 per cent were familiar with what hate speech was.

More broadly, participants who understood the harms were more likely to report knowing how to protect themselves. This suggests understanding the risk is an important first step towards avoiding it.

Here are seven measures that can help:

Protect personal information

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It's important to pause and consider before sharing photos, personal details or your location. Strangers could potentially use this information to find you in person, impersonate you online or gain access to your accounts.

These are some questions you can ask yourself before posting online:

Does this reveal my location, routine, school or other personal details?

Could someone copy, share or misuse this information, even if I delete it later?

Am I sharing this because I want to, or because someone is pressuring me to?

Could this post affect me or someone else later on?

Your camera, wifi, bluetooth and app settings can inadvertently reveal your location, too. You can better protect yourself by managing these settings on your devices.

Don't engage with bullies or trolls

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If somebody sends a hurtful message, or something designed to provoke you, don't respond to it. Engaging with someone who is trying to upset you can escalate the situation and give them the reaction they want.

Instead, do not respond, save evidence via a screenshot, then block and report the account.

Recognise manipulation

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Be wary of strangers or online contacts that you haven't met in person who monitor your activity, ask personal questions, pressure you to keep secrets or encourage you to meet up in person. This can happen on social media and when playing games online with strangers.

If somebody is making you feel uncomfortable online, speak to your parent or another trusted adult.

Never send intimate images to anyone

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Once images are shared online, they can be copied or passed on without your consent. Even ordinary photos can be manipulated into fake intimate images using artificial intelligence (AI).

If someone threatens to share an image or demands money, never pay or send more images. Instead: Save all evidence and keep every message, email, and screenshot, even if it's upsetting

Talk to a trusted adult if you feel unsafe or need support

Report it to the police straight away. The sooner you do this, the faster they can respond.

Look for signs of catfishing

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This is when someone uses a fake identity and stolen photos to try to convince you they are somebody they're not.

You might be talking to somebody who is catfishing if: They continuously avoid requests for video calls

The relationship becomes intense quickly (suggesting they are trying to make you feel as though you can trust them)

They make online posts that aren't consistent with what they have told you.

If you suspect someone is catfishing you, stop communicating with them, avoid sharing personal information or money, and block and report their account. Save any concerning messages and talk to a trusted adult if you feel unsafe or pressured.

Question online content

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Not everything you see online is true. For instance, there has been an increase in social media pages using AI to create fake political videos and imagery for engagement. This false content can distort our perception of what is really happening in the world.

Before re-sharing information online, make sure to: Check that sources on the post are reliable

Fact-check information from the post with a reliable news website.

If you encounter hate speech online, report it to the social media platform, rather than engaging with it. (The Conversation)