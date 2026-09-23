Six Vehicles Seized In Tangmarg Baramulla For Overcharging Tourists

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla district on Tuesday seized six vehicles during a special enforcement drive following complaints of harassment and overcharging of tourists and visitors.

The vehicles, including Sumos and autos, were found violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and were seized in Tangmarg under relevant legal provisions, police said.

The crackdown was carried out to ensure safe, fair and hassle-free movement of tourists and visitors and to curb practices affecting the tourism environment.

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The special enforcement drive was carried out in the jurisdiction of Police Station Tangmarg.

"During the drive, six vehicles found involved in violations were seized under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act," police said.

Police warned that harassment, overcharging and exploitation of tourists will not be tolerated, adding that enforcement against such violations will continue and strict action will be taken against offenders.