Six terrorists  killed in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, June 24: Six terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said here.

The operation was carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Lower Dir district of the province.

According to the CTD, the terrorists killed in the operation were involved in a recent attack on a police check post and the killing of a police constable.

The CTD and district police received information about the presence of "a group of Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists" in the hilly areas of Lower Dir and tried to arrest them when they came out of their hideouts in the area, the CTD said.

"But, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on police parties," it said, adding that law enforcers fired back in retaliation. The fire exchange during the operation continued for a long time, and "six terrorists were found dead in the ensuing search operation."

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan.

The CTD said security personnel also recovered six Kalashnikov rifles and three hand grenades from their possession.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the province's police and the CTD for the successful operation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed commended the district police and CTD and affirmed that these operations "will continue with full force until terrorism is eradicated from the province."

According to a monthly security assessment released by a think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, Pakistan's security situation deteriorated sharply in May 2026, driven primarily by escalating terrorist violence in KP and Balochistan.

The report said the country witnessed 128 terrorist attacks during May, compared to 101 attacks in April, representing a 27 per cent increase.

The rise reversed the downward trend observed during the previous two months and underscored the persistent security challenges confronting conflict-affected regions of the country. (PTI)