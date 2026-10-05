SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Police have arrested six suspected drug peddlers in separate cases in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said in Monday.

"Continuing the drive against the drug menace, police in Anantnag has arrested six persons in separate actions across the district and recovered contraband substances from their possession," a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said police station Srigufwara apprehended Khursheed Ahmad Nengroo and recovered 70 grams of charas from his possession.

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In another action, Bijbehara police apprehended Ubaid Majeed Shah and recovered 15 grams of charas from his possession.

During checking at Wozpan in the district, police apprehended Mohammad Shameem Das and recovered 15 grams of charas from his possession.

The Bijbehara police also apprehended Muneeb Ahmad Ganie and recovered 14 grams of charas from his possession.

Zubair Ahmad Palla and Danish Mushtaq were apprehended at Chee Tarbal following recovery of 3.7 grams of heroin and Rs 11,800 in cash from their possession. (Agencies)