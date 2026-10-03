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Six people killed in Nepal bus accident

KATHMANDU, Oct 3:  At least six people were killed and ten others injured on Saturday when a bus overturned in Nepal's Gandaki province, police said. The Kathmandu-bound bus had 18 people on board, including the driver, when it overturned in...

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Daily Excelsior
03:40 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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KATHMANDU, Oct 3:  At least six people were killed and ten others injured on Saturday when a bus overturned in Nepal's Gandaki province, police said.
The Kathmandu-bound bus had 18 people on board, including the driver, when it overturned in the Daunne area of Nawalparasi district, according to District Police Office Information Officer Anil Pundit.
Six people were killed and 10 others injured in the accident along the East-West Highway, he said.
The injured passengers were taken to a provincial hospital for medical treatment. (PTI)
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