Six OGWs of JeM arrested in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR : Security forces busted a module of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) working for Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police busted a network of JeM and arrested six OGWs involved in hurling grenades, pasting threat posters and providing logistic support to militants in Tral in Pulwama and Sangam in Anantnag districts of south Kashmir.

They said the OGWs were getting instructions from Pakistani handlers to target security forces. He said incriminating material, including explosive substance has been recovered from the possession of arrested people identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Amin Khanl, Umer Jabar Dar, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Sameer Ahmad Lone and Rafiq Ahmad Khan.

A case under “relevant sections of law” stands registered against the them in Police Station Tral. (AGENCIES)