Six Officials Posted As ARTOs, Incharge ARTOs
JAMMU, Oct 7: The Government has transferred and posted six officials, including four Junior Scale JKAS officers, as Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) and Incharge ARTOs in the Transport Department in the interest of administration. Of the four JKAS officers,...
JAMMU, Oct 7: The Government has transferred and posted six officials, including four Junior Scale JKAS officers, as Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) and Incharge ARTOs in the Transport Department in the interest of administration.
Of the four JKAS officers, three were awaiting orders of adjustment.
The postings were ordered consequent upon the placement of the services of Junior Scale JKAS officers at the disposal of the Transport Department.
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