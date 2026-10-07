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Six Officials Posted As ARTOs, Incharge ARTOs

JAMMU, Oct 7: The Government has transferred and posted six officials, including four Junior Scale JKAS officers, as Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) and Incharge ARTOs in the Transport Department in the interest of administration. Of the four JKAS officers,...

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Daily Excelsior
08:01 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 7: The Government has transferred and posted six officials, including four Junior Scale JKAS officers, as Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) and Incharge ARTOs in the Transport Department in the interest of administration.

Of the four JKAS officers, three were awaiting orders of adjustment.

The postings were ordered consequent upon the placement of the services of Junior Scale JKAS officers at the disposal of the Transport Department.

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