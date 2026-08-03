Six Members Of J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service Transferred
JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of six members of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of six members of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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