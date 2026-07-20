PESHAWAR, July 20: At least six people, including two children, were killed and several others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents triggered by the ongoing monsoon spell in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said on Monday.

In the first incident, four people were killed and nine others injured after a passenger wagon was swept away by a flash flood in the Landi Kotal area of Khyber district on Sunday night, an official from emergency service Rescue 1122 said.

Search and rescue teams, assisted by local volunteers, recovered all four bodies from different locations after an extensive operation, the official said. Â

In another rain-related tragedy on the same day, two children were killed and many others injured after lightning struck a house in the Irfan Nagar area of Rustam tehsil in Mardan district, causing the roof to collapse.

Emergency teams reached the site immediately, rescued the victims from the debris and shifted the injured to Mardan Medical Complex for treatment.

Rescue officials said the flash flood was caused by torrential monsoon rains that generated strong flood currents in the area.Â

They urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel near streams, flood channels and fast-flowing watercourses during the ongoing monsoon season and to strictly follow weather advisories.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi expressed grief over the loss of six lives and praised the district administration and Rescue 1122 personnel for saving many people. (PTI)