Six Khauf gang members held; pistols, sharp weapons recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Police have arrested six alleged members of the Khauf Gang within 72 hours of a firing incident in Arnia and recovered 3 pistols, 5 sharp-edged weapons (tokas), and 6 live rounds from their possession.

Addressing media persons at DPL Jammu, SP Headquarters Jammu, Anna Sinha, said that taking immediate cognizance of a firing incident in Arnia, a team of the concerned Police Station launched an investigation and began efforts to identify and apprehend those involved.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

She said CCTV footage from various locations along the route taken by the suspects was examined and analysed.

Police extracted clear images of the suspects from the footage and circulated them among reliable local sources, she said.

The police officer further said that based on intelligence developed during the investigation, police rounded up all 6 accused and took them into custody for questioning.

On their disclosure, she said, 3 pistols, 5 sharp-edged weapons (tokas) and 6 live rounds were recovered.

While a case has been registered at Police Station Arnia under the relevant provisions of law, further investigation is underway to ascertain the backward and forward linkages of the case, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, the SP Headquarters Jammu cautioned parents to ensure that their children stay away from gangsterism and focus on education and physical fitness.

She said youth should be encouraged to become productive members of society instead of falling prey to criminal or anti-national elements.