Six J&K Wushu players claim 16 medals in Georgia

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Six Wushu players from Jammu & Kashmir scripted an outstanding performance at the Batumi Open International Wushu Tournament in Georgia, returning home with an impressive haul of 16 medals, including 10 gold, five silver and one bronze.

The tournament was held from July 30 to August 4 in Batumi, where the athletes represented India in the Junior and Sub-Junior Taolu events. All six players earned their place in the Indian team after qualifying through selection trials conducted in Dehradun in April this year.

Advertisement

Among the standout performers, Aahan Sharma won two gold and one silver medal, while Dhruvika Gupta secured two gold medals. Hiranya Mahajan claimed a gold medal, Pratibha Devi bagged one gold and two silver medals, Rudra Pratap Singh won a gold medal, and Swarit Singh Chib added one gold and two silver medals to the tally.

The J&K athletes also excelled in team events, winning gold in the Male Duilian event through Swarit Singh Chib and Rudra Pratap Singh, gold in the Female Duilian event through Hiranya Mahajan and Dhruvika Gupta, and a bronze in the Group Event.

The Indian Wushu contingent, comprising 43 members, received a warm welcome upon its arrival in New Delhi. The J&K medal winners were also felicitated at Jammu Airport by Wushu Association of J&K General Secretary Bhavneet, who congratulated the athletes and coach Sher Bhadur for their remarkable achievement.

Wushu Association of J&K President Vijay Saraf hailed the athletes' success, stating that the Union Territory continues to be among the country's top performers in Wushu. He urged the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to establish a standardized Wushu training hall to help athletes prepare for future international events, while also appreciating the continued support of the J&K Sports Council in promoting the sport.