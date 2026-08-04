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Home / Latest News / Six J&K Accounts Service Officers Promoted To Special Scale

Six J&K Accounts Service Officers Promoted To Special Scale

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has promoted six Selection Grade officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts Service to the Special Scale (Level-13). According to a Government order, Shahid Majeed Kakroo has been granted notional promotion...

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Daily Excelsior
02:47 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has promoted six Selection Grade officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts Service to the Special Scale (Level-13).

According to a Government order, Shahid Majeed Kakroo has been granted notional promotion with effect from January 20, 2025, and regular promotion from August 4, 2026.

The other officers promoted with immediate effect are Harjeet Kaur, Manav Gupta, Amit Mahajan, Pre Lata Patial and Rashim Deepika.

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