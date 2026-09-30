Six India-flagged, 6 foreign-flagged vessels of Indian interest in Persian Gulf area: MEA

NEW DELHI, Sep 29: Six India-flagged ships and six foreign-flagged vessels which are of Indian interest are at present in the Persian Gulf area, west of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

There are around 163 Indian seafarers who are onboard these vessels, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query at his bi-weekly media briefing.

Besides, there are over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are onboard various other commercial vessels which are plying in the area. The Union Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships, as also it is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers, he added.

Advertisement

The Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint of the current West Asia conflict, is one of the most strategically located sea lanes in the world, separating the Persian Gulf from the Arabian Sea.

In the energy sector, it holds particular significance, and is one of the busiest and most strategically significant shipping routes.

Jaiswal was asked about how many India-flagged ships and how many vessels of Indian interest were present in the Persian Gulf area.

"We have at this point in time, six India-flagged ships, commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf, west of (the Strait of) Hormuz. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels, which are carrying cargo to India. So, six India-flagged vessels and six foreign-flagged vessels which are of Indian interest. So 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board," he said.

"Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are onboard various commercial vessels which are plying in the area. Our Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships, as also it is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers, and as and when required through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well being and welfare," he added.

On India's side, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of the Indian seafaring community abroad, the MEA said.

Various commercial vessels carrying Indian and other seafarers, have come under attack in the recent months.

India has stated at various fora that attacks on commercial shipping anywhere is "unacceptable".

In July, India had strongly condemned the attacks on two merchant vessels in Strait of Hormuz, in which one Indian national was killed and 10 others were injured, and the "acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz".

The MEA had said that India was "deeply concerned" by the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the strait.

On September 25, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his address at the inaugural meeting of 'Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers' (GoF on S4), on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York had said, "From the Black Sea to the Red Sea to the Gulf, attacks on civilian shipping have become a growing cause of concern."

Just two days ago, an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. An Indian sailor lost his life. Ten days before that, a Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia was struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. An Indian crew member went missing after that incident. These regrettably are no longer exceptional occurrences, he had said.

In the last few months, commercial shipping and mariners have been subjected to repeated attacks in the Gulf, the Red Sea and its vicinity, the EAM underlined.

"Such unacceptable actions are also occurring in the Black Sea. MV Omorfi was hit in Russian territorial waters on 18 July and its Chief Officer, an Indian national, killed. The following day, MV Golden Leo was struck after leaving Odessa and four Indian seafarers lost their lives," he added.

Condemning the attack on commercial vessel MV Cape Dao on September 23, the MEA had said that the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region were "deeply worrisome".

"We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable early return of peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest," it had said in a statement. (PTI_