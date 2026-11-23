Accused used Google, Facebook to explore ways of cheating

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, Nov 22: Police here today claimed that they have arrested 20 people, including six Government employees and the alleged kingpin, so far in connection with the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination cheating case, with investigations revealing that 25 to 26 candidates had planned to clear the examination through unfair means.

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Addressing media persons here, SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh said two candidates managed to benefit from the alleged racket, with their details shared with the concerned agency, while the timely intervention of police prevented another 22 to 23 candidates from executing their plans.

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He said the kingpin had initially hatched a conspiracy to help his close relative and a friend, but another accused subsequently developed a separate network and contacted 20 to 22 additional candidates without informing the main accused.

The third accused allegedly collected original documents and four to five blank cheques from each candidate, promising to collect the agreed payment only after the examination. The amount negotiated was Rs 10 to 12 lakh per candidate, the SSP Jammu said.

He said of the Rs 1.80 lakh involved in financial transactions so far, Rs 1.40 lakh has been recovered.

Explaining the modus operandi, the SSP Jammu said a Government employee involved in the racket and deployed at an examination centre, allegedly collected a question paper from an unoccupied desk and handed it over to the key accused, who was waiting outside. Click here to watch video

The latter clicked photographs of the paper inside his car and returned it to the employee, who subsequently deposited it in the designated room, he said.

The photographs were then shared in a Telegram group created by three accused, including the alleged kingpin, his relative and a friend, the SSP Jammu said.

He said one of the accused was assigned the task of uploading the question paper through his Telegram account as part of the conspiracy.

The SSP said the two candidates who managed to benefit from the cheating arrangement and the Government employee allegedly involved in leaking the question paper have been arrested.

The Government agency that conducted the examination has also been informed about those cheating succeeding in the cheating, he said.

The SSP Jammu said the police are also investigating how the candidates managed to carry electronic gadgets inside the examination centre.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and other concerned Government departments had been provided details about the security breaches and the modus operandi adopted by the accused to help prevent such incidents in future examinations.

The accused had allegedly used multiple social media platforms, including Google and Facebook, to explore ways of cheating through electronic gadgets, he said, adding that notices had also been issued to candidates who either benefited from or attempted to benefit from the racket for further investigation.

The SSP said details of the six Government employees arrested in the case had been forwarded to their respective departments for departmental action, while criminal proceedings against them would continue as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police officer, however, didn't reveal the identities of the arrested individuals.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by SDPO Domana, is probing the case. Police have so far seized eight wireless sets, 22 mobile phones and five vehicles allegedly used by the accused.