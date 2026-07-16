Six family members killed  in house fire in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, July 16: A massive fire swept through a house in Pakistan's northwestern Province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, killing a family of six people, including four minors, rescue officials said.

The tragic incident occurred in the Tehkal Payan area of Peshawar.

According to Rescue 1122, the blaze erupted in a residential house and spread rapidly, trapping the occupants inside.

After bringing the fire under control, rescue teams launched a search operation and recovered the bodies of all six people from a room of the house.

Officials said the fire apparently started in a section of the house where furniture, foam materials and other household items were stored, causing the flames and thick smoke to spread quickly throughout the building.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victims died from suffocation caused by dense smoke and the intense heat generated by the fire, rescue authorities said.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined. Authorities have launched an investigation, while forensic experts and other relevant agencies are collecting evidence to establish the exact circumstances behind the incident.

Rescue officials identified the deceased as 55-year-old Siraj, his 40-year-old wife, and their four children. (PTI)