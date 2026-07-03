Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Six CRPF Personnel Injured In Accident In J&K's Ganderbal

Six CRPF Personnel Injured In Accident In J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jul 3: Six CRPF personnel were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near the Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said. A CRPF vehicle skidded off the road...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
10:35 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Srinagar, Jul 3: Six CRPF personnel were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near the Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said.
A CRPF vehicle skidded off the road near the Sonamarg tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the central Kashmir district, the officials said, adding that six CRPF personnel were injured in the accident.
The injured personnel were provided first aid on the spot and later shifted to a nearby CRPF camp at Gund for further treatment, the officials added.
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner